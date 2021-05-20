The annual Charlotte Senior Center plant sale is Saturday, May 29, 9 a.m., 212 Ferry Road.
If you’re dividing perennials in your garden, pot them up and bring them to the center Thursday, May 27, or Friday, May 28. Labels are appreciated. Also, if you have extra veggie or flower seedlings, those are welcome too.
If you have plants to donate but are unable to dig them up yourself, we have a few hardy souls willing to dig. Call and leave a message at 425-3456 with your information.
Garden pots, tools in good condition or other gardening items in good condition are also welcome as donations.
