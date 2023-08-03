Olivia Kinsel of Hinesburg graduated with a bachelor’s degree in arts management from the College of Charleston, S.C.
Anna Stevens of Charlotte graduated with a Master of Social Work from Widener University.
Isaac Bergeron of Hinesburg made Husson University’s honors list for the spring semester.
Cole Boffa of Charlotte made the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring semester.
Cailean Sorce of Hinesburg made the dean’s honor list for the spring semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Cole Rehkugler of Charlotte graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering technology.
Frederick Marshall of Hinesburg has been named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Hartford.
The following students from Charlotte have been named to the Champlain College dean’s list higher in the spring semester: Harrison Falk, Heloise Guyette and Brennan Murdock.
The following students have been named to the Champlain College president’s list in the spring semester. Charlotte: Quinn Mlynarick and Stuart Robinson. Hinesburg: Evan Turner.
The following local students earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont this spring. Charlotte: Anne Bedell, secondary education; Daniel Bernier, biological science; Annabelle Creech, cum laude, art history; Enzo Delia, economics and political science; Mary Feeney business administration; Colvin Hathaway, theatre; Seamus Higgins, cum laude, chemistry; Kipper Marshall, psychological science; Alexa Pughe, sociology; Matthew Small, environmental studies; Samuel Weese, art education; Thomas Wright, mechanical engineering. Hinesburg: Gabriel Atkins, mathematics; Katherine Gingras, community and international development; Lena Heinrich, magna cum laude, zoology; Jack Landry, neuroscience; Harper Mead, elementary education K-6; Eileen Needham, public communication; Zoe Prue, biological science; Benjamin Ross, political science; Grace Washburn, animal sciences.
Elizabeth Toensing of Hinesburg was named to the College of Charleston Spring semester president’s list. Toensing is majoring in public health.
Hannah Cleveland of Charlotte graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in applied sociology from The University of Tampa in May.
Ryan Gardner of Hinesburg earned a Master of Science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Mary Titus of Hinesburg graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Castleton University following the completion of the spring semester in May.
Mullein Francis of Hinesburg made the University of Maine at Farmington dean’s list for the spring semester.
Ethan Provost of Hinesburg has been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the spring semester. He is majoring in exercise and sport physiology.
Frederick Marshall of Hinesburg made the University of Hartford presidents honors list for spring semester.
Wiley Simard of Charlotte made the Castleton University president’s list for the spring semester.
Mary Titus of Hinesburg made the Castleton University dean’s list for the spring semester.
Sophie Yarwood of Hinesburg was named to second honors on the Clark University dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester.
Abby Ferrara of Hinesburg made the University of Rhode Island dean’s list for the spring semester.
Cailean Sorce of Hinesburg made the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute dean’s list for the spring semester. Sorce is majoring in mechanical engineering.
Anna Stevens of Charlotte earned a Master of Social Work from the Widener University.
Olivia Kinsel of Hinesburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in arts management from the College of Charleston.
Isaac Bergeron of Hinesburg made Husson University’s honors list for the spring semester.
Cole Boffa of Charlotte made the James Madison University dean’s list for the spring semester. He is majoring in industrial design.
Graham Perry Coates-Farley of Hinesburg, a junior majoring in computer engineering, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University.
Hana Couture of Charlotte was awarded a degree during Salve Regina University’s commencement.
Claire Smith of Hinesburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology and health from Grove City College.
Isa Kaplan of Charlotte has been named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s spring dean’s list. Kaplan is a majoring in electrical and computer engineering and was part of a student team that recently completed a research project titled “Heating Greenhouses Without External Power.”
Preston Webb from Hinesburg graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in finance with a concentration in capital markets from Bentley University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.