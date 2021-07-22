Julia M. Blanck of Hinesburg, a 2020 graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2021 semester at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs.
Zaza Quatt, Max Barron and Holden Lalumiere, all of Hinesburg were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
George Davis of Charlotte made the dean’s list for spring 2021 at Bucknell University.
