Madeline Haydock of Charlotte has been named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Haydock is a member of the Class of 2026 and attended Champlain Valley Union High School.
Julia Daggett of Hinesburg made Emmanuel College’s dean’s list for the fall semester.
Sam Sturim of Charlotte was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the fall semester.
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester: Cole Rehkugler of Charlotte, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program; and Max Barron of Hinesburg, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
Sophie Yarwood of Hinesburg was named to Clark University’s fall 2022 dean’s list.
Corey Ryan of Hinesburg made the fall dean’s list at Vermont Tech.
Claire Smith of Hinesburg, a biology and health major at Grove City College from Hinesburg, was named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall semester. Smith is a 2019 graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School and is the daughter of Carol and Kevin Smith.
Stephen Harlow of Hinesburg graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Castleton University in December.
Hannah Cleveland of Charlotte earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the fall semester. Cleveland is majoring in applied sociology.
Caleb Nye of Hinesburg was named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the fall semester. He is majoring in criminal justice and is the son of Amber Nye and William Nye.
Emma Bissonette and Abby Ferrara, both of Hinesburg, were named to the University of Rhode Island fall 2022 dean’s list.
Angela Fortin of Charlotte was named to dean’s list for the fall semester at Quinnipiac University:
Sophie Pidgeon of Charlotte and Trinity Nye were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of New England.
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Vermont from Charlotte: Skyler Heininger, biomedical engineering and computer science; Henry Bijur, neuroscience; Alyssana Lasek, biological science; Thomas Wright, mechanical engineering; Henry Lunde, environmental sciences; Seamus Higgins, chemistry; Olivia Hagios, English; and Antonio Pugliese, English.
Charlotte resident Cole Boffa was named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester. Boffa is majoring in industrial design.
Vladislav Moore of Charlotte was named to the fall dean’s list at Community College of Vermont.
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Vermont from Hinesburg: Zoe Prue, biological science; Peter Hyams, environmental sciences; Ashton Barbeau, biological science; Olivia Morton, biology; Jake Potter, history; Mia Twarog, psychological science; Andre Eastman, business administration; Harper Mead, elementary education; Jacob Ashe, exercise science; Julia Hillier, exercise science; Lena Heinrich, zoology; and Michaela Buscher, business administration.
Wiley Simard of Charlotte was recently named to the Castleton University president’s list for the fall semester.
Madeline Baker and Samantha Haviland, both of Hinesburg were named to the Southern New Hampshire University fall semester president’s list.
Deona Proulx of Hinesburg was named to the Southern New Hampshire University fall semester dean’s list.
Mason Otley of Charlotte was named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University for the fall 2022 semester.
Graham Perry Coates-Farley of Hinesburg was named to Clarkson University’s dean’s list for the fall. The junior is majoring in computer engineering.
The following students graduated from the University of Vermont in May 2022 with bachelor’s degrees: Grace Slauterbeck of Charlotte graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science; Alice Drew of Hinesburg, environmental studies; Evan Kaye of Hinesburg, political science; Lillian Miner of Hinesburg, political science; Annie Wernhoff of Hinesburg, psychological science; Ethan Leonard of Charlotte, computer science and information systems; Andrew Slauterbeck of Charlotte, magna cum laude, health sciences.; Jayce Slesar of Charlotte, data science; Kaileigh Doyle of Charlotte, anthropology; Sydney Vincent of Charlotte, nursing; Trevor McGlaflin of Charlotte, magna cum laude, computer science and information systems and business administration; William Burroughs of Hinesburg, community entrepreneurship; Rosalie LaCroix of Hinesburg, psychological science; Aidan May of Hinesburg, cum laude, biochemistry; Jack Morris of Hinesburg, economics; Lauren Polk of Hinesburg, biological science; Kendall Blanck of Hinesburg, biochemistry; Brandon Donahue of Charlotte, business administration; Sara Music of Hinesburg, business administration; Clayton Chisholm of Charlotte, computer science; Faith Thompson of Charlotte, early childhood preschool; Alex Nelson of Charlotte, College of Education and Social Services; Sage WhiteCloud of Charlotte, College of Education and Social Services; Samuel Comai of Charlotte, summa cum laude, secondary education — social science; and Carson Barbour of Hinesburg, mechanical engineering.
The following students graduated from the University of Vermont in May 2022 with advanced degrees: Samuel Raszka of Charlotte, Doctor of Medicine, Robert Larner M.D. College of Medicine; Danne Elbers of Charlotte, Doctor of Philosophy in complex systems and data science; Oliver Creech of Charlotte, master’s degree in English; Adam Polonski of Hinesburg, master’s degree in business administration; Chandler Jacobson of Hinesburg, master’s degree in business administration; Jessica Riley of Hinesburg, Master of Education in educational leadership; Katharine Mahoney of Charlotte, master’s degree in public health; Naomi Cunningham of Charlotte Master of Science in community development and applied economics; and Emily Raymond of Hinesburg, master’s degree in social work.
The following students graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the College of Charleston during its spring commencement: William Ravell, Hinesburg, communication; and Tyler Brooks, Hinesburg, biology.
Gregory Oles of Hinesburg earned an associate degree from the Community College of Vermont in spring 2022.
Sara McKenzie of Hinesburg earned an associate degree in nursing from Vermont Tech in spring 2022.
Lucy Mathews of Hinesburg earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University in spring 2022. She graduated cum laude in history and government. Mathews attended Champlain Valley Union High School.
Moira Brown from Charlotte recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a bachelor’s degree.
Hinesburg residents Jayden Grant (marketing) and Ann McCarter (nursing) graduated from Castleton University, Class of 2022.
Brenna Comeau from Hinesburg graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in stage management in spring 2022.
Zaza Quatt of Hinesburg graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in illustration.
The following students graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester: James Fox, Charlotte, computer networking and cybersecurity; Suzannah Zimmerman, Charlotte, computer networking and cybersecurity; Dakota Siple, Hinesburg, early childhood/elementary education; and Noah Lee, Hinesburg, master’s degree in leadership.
Shelby Hanlon of Hinesburg graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison, in the spring of 2022.
Anna Cornish of Hinesburg graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Tufts University, spring 2022.
Genevie Lemieux of Charlotte graduated, cum laude, from the University of Rhode Island with a bachelor’s degree in public relations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.