Phillip Vickers of Hinesburg made the president’s list for spring 2021 at Vermont Technical College.
Two Hinesburg students, Emma Bissonette and Abby Ferrara, made the spring dean’s list at University of Rhode Island.
Ann Howard of Hinesburg was recently named to Castleton University president’s list for the spring semester.
The following Hinesburg students were named to Castleton University dean’s list for the spring semester: Faraja Achinda, Jayden Grant and Mary Titus.
