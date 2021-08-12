Brynmira Kaplan of Charlotte was named to both the president’s honors and dean’s lists at the University of Hartford. She graduated in May.
Anna Cornish of Hinesburg was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Tufts University.
Noelle DesLauriers of Charlotte received a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, this spring from Cornell University.
Alex Paton of Charlotte was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in May. Paton, the son of John Paton and Virginia Paton, is a 2017 graduate of Piedmont High School. He is majoring in art and visual culture and minoring in geology.
The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester: Hinesburg, Katherine Boller and Lilly Cartularo.
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England: Hinesburg, Megan Robert.
