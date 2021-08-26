Sophie S. Yarwood of Hinesburg was named to first honors on the Clark University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Labor Day
Early deadlines are in effect for advertising and editorial submissions for the September 9 issue. Please contact us for details. Our offices are closed Monday, September 6, to observe the holiday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stowe man pleads guilty in drug case
- Proposed pharmacy would end six-year drugstore drought
- South Burlington teen pulls gun during stolen property sale
- Stowe Free Library staff flee ‘bullying’
- Restaurant spat leads to stabbing
- Vail Resorts names marketing exec new CEO
- From gang to crew: Black rower finds peace on the water
- Jenna’s House opens: A daughter remembered, a family promise kept
- Shelburne mask mandate draws singular opposition
- At Lamoille Union: New interim principal no stranger to community
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.