The following students from Hinesburg were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Vermont: Ashton Barbeau, Michaela Buscher, Alice Drew, Miro Gohacki, Julia Grant, Julia Hillier, Dylan Laberge, Aidan May, Olivia Morton and Lena Heinrich.
Ethan Provost of Hinesburg has been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
The following Hinesburg students were named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University: Madeline Baker, Samantha Haviland and Alix St. Hilaire.
Deona Proulx of Hinesburg was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2021 dean’s list.
The following students from Charlotte were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Vermont: Daniel Bernier, Henry Bijur, Sebastian D’Amico, Skyler Heininger, Sadie Holmes, Ethan Leonard, Antonio Pugliese, Andrew Slauterbeck, Grace Slauterbeck, Faith Thompson, Seamus Higgins, Trevor McGlaflin, Annabelle Creech, and Mary Feeney.
Vaughnesa Jipner of Charlotte has been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Charlotte resident Cassandra Franklin made the dean’s list at Connecticut College for the fall 2021 semester.
Graham Coates-Farley of Hinesburg has been named a presidential scholar at Clarkson University for the fall 2021 semester.
Clara CichoskiKelly and Shea Dunlop, both of Hinesburg, were named to the Castleton University president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
The following students from Hinesburg were named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester: Jayden Grant, Ann McCarter and Mary Titus.
