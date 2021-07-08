Ezra Miller or Charlotte earned spring 2021 dean’s list honors at Roger Williams University.
Moira Brown of Charlotte was named to the College of William & Mary dean’s list for 2021 spring semester.
Sophia Parker of Charlotte was named to Castleton University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
The following students from Hinesburg made the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Vermont: Elora Buscher, Alice Drew, Andre Eastman, Lena Heinrich, Julia Hillier, Harper Mead, Savannah Zigic.
The following students from Charlotte made the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Vermont: Hannah Bernier, Annabelle Creech, Mary Feeney, Olivia Hagios, Meara Heininger, Samuel Knox, Trevor McGlaflin, Amelia Pflaster, Antonio Pugliese, Andrew Slauterbeck, and Sage WhiteCloud.
Graham Perry Coates-Farley of Hinesburg, a freshman majoring in computer engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University, in Potsdam, N.Y.
Three Hinesburg residents — Samantha Haviland, Alix St. Hilaire and Madeline Baker — were named to the winter president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Robert Charles Shea of Charlotte was named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2021 semester.
The following Hinesburg students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list: Delaney Ayer and Gregory Oles.
The following Community College of Vermont students from Charlotte were named to the spring 2021 honors list: Jeffrey Perez Pedraza and Melissa Strong.
