Alex Paton of Charlotte graduated from Bates College after majoring in art and visual culture and minoring in geology. Paton, the son of John Paton and Virginia Paton, is a 2017 graduate of Piedmont High School.
Camden Willsey of Hinesburg graduated from Bates College after majoring in biology. Willsey, the son of James C. Willsey and Cynthia Anne B. Willsey, is a 2017 graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School.
