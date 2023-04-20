The following students from Charlotte were named to Champlain College dean’s list for the fall semester: Harrison Falk; Kiley Stearns; and Heloise Guyette.
The following students from Hinesburg were named to Champlain College dean’s list for the fall semester: Evan Turner and Toni Blackburn.
