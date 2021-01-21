Hinesburg Scout Troop 690 holds a contactless bottle drive on Saturday, Jan. 23, 9 to noon.
Scouts will be driving through Lyman Meadows, Creekside, Thistle Hill, Jourdan Street, Birchwood Drive, Triple L T and Mt. View trailer parks, and donations will also be accepted at a contactless drop-off at the Hinesburg Fire Station.
If you have bottles that you’d like picked up, email with your address to espiv31@gmail.com. Leave your bottles at the end of your driveway in plastic bags or boxes with a note “Troop 690.”
