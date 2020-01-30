High school students in Charlotte, Shelburne and Hinesburg are invited to compete in the first round of the annual Rotary speaking competition at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Pierson Library in Shelburne.
Speakers should prepare a five-minute speech on the topic, “How does Rotary connect to my world,” and discuss the relevance of the topic to teamwork and everyday relationships.
Christel Tonoki, last year’s local winner, competed in and won the subsequent two rounds, claiming a $1,000 grand prize at the competition’s finals.
Community members are invited to attend the competition to watch the young minds at work.
For details and entry forms, go to www.Rotary7850.org. Look for “Speech Contest” under the “Youth” tab.