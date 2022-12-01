Dr. Andrew Keough is the new permanent principal at Rice Memorial Catholic High School.
David Young, superintendent of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington Catholic schools, made the announcement at the school’s annual stunt nite performance at the Flynn Theater in Burlington on Nov. 22.
“Andrew received broad support from students while serving as interim principal, swiftly winning the respect and trust of students and staff,” Young said in a prepared statement.
Keough became the interim principal in July. He served more than 20 years in leadership roles in Boston-area public schools. His experience includes serving both as a high school principal from 2007-2014 and a school superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.