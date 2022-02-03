After 40 years, Annette’s Preschool in Hinesburg and Underhill has changed its name to First Roots - Wild Roots.
“This change better reflects our nature-based approach to early education,” the current owners, Andrew and Andrea Sambrook, said. “One of our guiding principles is to keep kids wild, so the new name aligns with this part of our mission.”
The school provides early education programs for 150 children aged 6 weeks to 8 years.
