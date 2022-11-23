Hinesburg Nursery School recently expanded its playground, which provides preschool children with more space to run and play outdoors during the school day and also provides a safe fenced-in space for local children up to age five when the nursery school is not in session.
The recent fence expansion was completed in August and financed through years of fundraising efforts from current and former school families through events such as Big Truck Day, Take & Bake Pizza night, silent auctions, waffle breakfasts and more.
So don’t forget the upcoming Take & Bake Fundraiser with Good Times Cafe on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Place pizza orders by Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. at hinesburgnurseryschool.org/events, as the school continues to fundraise for playground improvements, in addition to the general upkeep of its historic community building.
Hinesburg Nursery School, a parent cooperative, has received a grant from SCHIP (Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg Interfaith Projects) to partially fund new swings and a structure over the sandbox. This will provide shade and shelter during less pleasant weather as students spend more time outside during the school day.
Playground equipment and toys are specifically designed for kids aged 0-5, and cannot handle the wear and tear from older kids, who can swing higher, jump farther and bend tools more easily.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had some damage recently, so if you have any equipment or outdoor toys in good condition that your children have outgrown, we are happy to put them to good use,” said Sara Lovitz, president of the school’s board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.