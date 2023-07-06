Cassandra Guillemette of Hinesburg, a student at Center for Technology in Essex Junction, was awarded the high school gold medal in dental assisting at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships.
More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers nearly 31 football fields.
A total of 1,250 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students on June 23 at the awards session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.