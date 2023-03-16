Library lunch date

Charlotte Children’s Center preschoolers had a lunch date at the Charlotte Library. When their classroom was unexpectedly closed on account of a pesky skunk, the library welcomed them for reading, lunch and indoor play.
These lucky preschoolers — and their teachers — love their librarians!
