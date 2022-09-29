Lead no more

The Hinesburg Community School building is now lead-free.
Champlain Valley School District director of facilities Chris Giard said the siding on the school was primarily removed due to areas of rot around the building found during last year’s window replacement, and that while the original siding did contain lead paint, it had been “stabilized by good maintenance practices over the years.”
“We decided the best solution was to remove it all to eliminate further need for stabilization,” he said. A certified contractor removed the siding following the EPA’s Repair, Restoration and Painting program. “This now gives us a fresh start with no environmental hazards for our building occupants,” Giard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.