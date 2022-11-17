The middle school students at Hinesburg Community School had the opportunity to participate in a live video exchange with students in Kamuli, Uganda thanks to local non-profit, Children’s Legacy Partnership Foundation.
Hinesburg Community School students were treated to skits and songs from the children in this rural village in northern Uganda. It was an eye-opening experience for the local students as they heard that Ugandan children spend much of their after-school time working around the home, tending crops and carrying water.
The opportunity to connect young people from across the globe was one part of the Empower Youth Leadership Conferences held at Hinesburg for students in grades six to eight. The conferences focused on teaching social, emotional and leadership skills. Educators facilitated workshops where students explored their personal identities, unconscious biases and the importance of inclusion.
The program has earned an Action Innovation Award from the NoVo and Education First foundations for the past six years. These funds support conferences and the Empower Youth Leadership Clubs started in 2020 by Hinesburg Community School counselor Katherine Batty.
Later this month, the Empower Youth Leadership Project will welcome speaker John Halligan to present “Ryan’s Story” to middle school students. For more information about the foundation, or to donate, visit ourclp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.