The Hinesburg Community School is asking families to register their Kindergartners earlier this year, in an effort to get more accurate enrollment numbers.
Enrollment numbers help the school plan staffing needs for the upcoming school year and help coordinate site visits for placement in the spring.
A Kindergarten screening day and information night will be held in the spring, if COVID restrictions are lifted by then. In the meantime, contact Deb Lavalette at the Hinesburg Community School at dlavalette@cvsdvt.org or 482-2106 if you have a child who will be 5 years old before Sept. 1.
