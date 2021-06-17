Graduation for the eighth graders at Hinesburg Community School, Class of 2021, Thursday, June 10, began with the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance,” performed by Niel Maurer and ended with a year in review video presentation.
In between, students were welcomed by co-principal John Pontius and team speakers Drew Farmer and Patterson Frazier. After award presentations and diplomas, co-principal Suzan Locke gave closing remarks.
The drive-through graduation lasted from 6-8 p.m.
“The Hinesburg Fire Department sat across the street the entire time bloating their horns and flashing their lights as each graduate stepped off of the stage,” said co-principal John Pontius. “Staff members were on hand from across the grades to cheer on our graduates.”
Other celebratory highlights included a bubble machine, lawn signs for all of the graduates and balloons. Decorations were supplied and setup by parents of 8th graders. “We look forward to returning to our traditional in-person graduation next year,” Pontius said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.