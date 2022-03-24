In early March, Sarah Frechette, the founder of the touring puppet company Puppetkabob, conducted a residency for the Hinesburg Community School’s fifth grade.
Her program, “Moving Panoramas,” gave students an engaging, enriching and fun activity to elevate this year’s literacy unit — “Fairy tales with fine arts.”
Chosen for both its visual and theatrical focus, moving panoramas were sources of entertainment in the mid-19th century and today are more commonly called crankies.
The program showed students how to transform this historic art form into unique contemporary desktop theaters.
Prior to this residency the students worked with the writing teacher Angela Galyean to rewrite fairy tales from one character’s point of view. The students then took their creative writings and together with Puppetkabob, designed storyboards.
Together with step-by-step instructions, students created technical scrolling picture crankie boxes, and used their adapted fairy tales as guides to produce original illustrations and paper rod puppets. The culminating event was 2,254 inches of scrolling performances seen by all three fifth grade classrooms.
Fifth grade reading teacher, Alyssa Wieland, hosted the program, and securing a 2022 Teaching Artist Grant from the Vermont Arts Council for the six-day residency.
