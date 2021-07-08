The following Hinesburg students graduated from Community College of Vermont, June 11, earning associates degrees: Lillian M. Cartularo, Jordan Michelle Charland, and Spencer Clark.
George Davis graduated from Bucknell University in May. The Charlotte resident received a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies.
The following Hinesburg students graduated with degrees from Vermont Tech College on June 18: MacKenzie Fournier, civil and environmental engineering technology, Travis Jones, applied business management technology, and Andrew Cota, electrical engineering technology.
Patrick Flynn of Charlotte, nursing, received a degree from Vermont Tech College on June 18.
Bachelor’s degrees were conferred on the following students from Hinesburg at graduation ceremonies at the University of Vermont June 9: Grace Brown, Elora Buscher, Jeffrey Giroux, Marc Hoeppner, Erika Laszlo, Tyler Marshall, Carlie Mashia, Harrison Mead, Sierra Morton, Sarah Nelson, Kiera O’Brien, James Raymond, and Savannah Zigic (magna cum laude).
Robert Charles Shea of Charlotte received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Norwich University at its May 1 commencement ceremony.
John W. Christman of Hinesburg graduated with the Class of 2021 from Anna Maria College with a bachelor’s degree.
