On two Wednesdays in May, fifth graders from Hinesburg Community School went to Champlain College in Burlington to collaborate with Sodexo, a worldwide food services company, on a project to create a meal for ANEW Place Shelter, a homeless services agency.
Champlain College’s Sodexo representative Jon Barzensky and his team worked with the fifth graders to create a well-balanced and filling meal to be brought to the shelter.
Hosted in the IDX Student Life Center on campus, students were divided into groups and overseen by a staff member. The different stations included preparing lasagna, cutting up fresh vegetables, making garlic bread, and chopping vegetables for a fresh salad. The Sodexo team even provided a station for students to assemble pizza for their own lunch.
This project helped students give back to the community, learn life skills and help others, organizers said.
After cooking the meal, students took a tour of Champlain College. They were able to visit the dorms, explore the library, and walk through an art exhibit showcasing student work. For many students, it was the first time being on a college campus.
Fifth grade teacher Alyssa Wieland is a graduate of Champlain College and elaborated on the student outing by sharing her personal experiences.
“Hinesburg Community School’s fifth graders encourage you to create a meal at your home to donate to ANEW Place,” said Wieland.
Visit anewplacevt.org for more information.
