If you are looking for a fun and whimsical family-friendly theater event, look no further than Champlain Valley Union High School’s fall musical, “Amelie.”
Amelie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. When a chance at love comes her way, she realizes that she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.
Be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner.
Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the CVU High School theater. Tickets are available for purchase at ticketsource.us/cvutheater or at the door. (Check the ticket site first to ensure the show is not sold out).
