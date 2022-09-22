The RoboHawks are back!
The Champlain Valley Union High School robotics team is gearing up for the year after winning last year’s Vermont FIRST Tech Challenge state championship and receiving the Inspire Award for being an “exemplary team and ambassador” to the tech challenge.
These results qualified the RoboHawks for the world championships in Houston last April and while the team didn’t receive any awards, members can’t wait to put what they learned to work this year.
But first the RoboHawks want to keep their momentum going by expanding access to the program, encouraging as many middle- and high-school students to get involved in FIRST robotics programs, which offer some of the best science, engineering and technology skills building in the world, inspiring innovation and fostering self-confidence, teamwork, communication and leadership.
This year, the school has created a junior varsity team, which meets every Tuesday from 3:15-5 p.m. Students interested in coding, engineering, design or digital media should check it out. The robotics team is also offering an engineering club for students during C3 time, which allows students to explore hands-on projects.
In the past, students have used rapid prototyping to make arduino cars and ping pong ball slingshots. The club meets on red days during C3.
For middle school students, the RoboHawks are also created a FIRST Lego League robotics team in every school. The league solves competition challenges using Lego robots.
Mentors, volunteers needed
To get middle school teams off the ground, the program needs volunteers and mentors, and no experience is necessary. There are stipends for coaching a team due to a grant from the state.
To volunteer, join a team or get your questions answered, email cvu-robohawks@cvsdvt.org or stop by during school.
