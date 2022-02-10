As the number of positive COVID-19 cases falls at Champlain Valley Union High School in February, school is getting a bit more back to normal.
Since the infection rate at the school jumped dramatically after the holiday break, the month of January was spent with a modified schedule to reduce personal interaction at the school, which pre-pandemic thrived upon communication and close personal interaction.
When students returned for the first day after the holiday break, principal Adam Bunting said 30 students tested positive.
To cope with the sudden rise in positive cases, the school adjusted the schedule, including stopping the C3 portion of the day where the school sets aside 25 minutes for students to interact in activities that, before this year, were extracurricular and only happened outside of school hours.
Bunting said the three C’s in C3 are community, clubs and connect time. It was adopted at the beginning of the school year to give students the opportunity to be involved in activities that some might be excluded from, particularly those who don’t have transportation other than the school bus.
The C3 program was dropped from the schedule in January because, although there are a wide variety of activities students can sign up for during this time, they almost all involve interaction that is not socially distanced.
This Monday, the school added the C3 period back into the school day.
“We will be ready to pivot if our numbers change. It’s clear that our case count peaked in mid-January,” Bunting said in the school newsletter. “Our goal for the next month is to remain alert while maximizing opportunities for our students to engage with their academics, interests and friends.”
Although the peak of 30 positive cases a day was alarming, it was short lived. He said within a week the number of positive cases dropped to around 17 a day.
“The number just kept dropping and dropping to the point where the past week we’ve had zero cases,” Bunting said.
After the holidays the absentee rate was over 15 percent of students. There was also a high absentee rate among teachers.
Now, they’ve had several days where the absentee rate is about 3 percent, which he said is lower than the percentage of students who would be absent on a normal winter day.
During the peak of COVID-19 cases, an extra lunch period was added so the lunchroom would be less crowded. The lunch area also expanded into the hallways to make mealtime more socially distanced.
The extra lunch period means, Bunting said, ninth graders are eating more of a brunch with their lunch period starting at 11 a.m. The school plans to keep the extra lunch period for a week or so to see how the infection rate goes.
Bunting said most students returning after testing positive for COVID-19 have reported mild cases. Most positive cases school officials hear about feature no symptoms or a day of sore throats and sniffles.
“Sore throat is the symptom we hear most about,” Bunting said.
He points to the school’s high vaccination rate as a reason why CVU students seem to experience milder symptoms.
Because some students have missed so many days of school, the school held a “harbor day,” where teachers worked with small groups of 2-10 students to get them up to speed on their studies. Regular classroom instruction was suspended for the day.
Bunting said, harbor days are when “you bring all the ships into harbor restock, refuel, get reset for the journey ahead.”
A second harbor day will be held Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.