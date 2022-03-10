The Champlain Valley School District dropped mask mandates for its schools after determining every school in the district had reached the 80 percent vaccination rate per earlier state guidance.
During a meeting March 3, Superintendent Rene Sanchez told the board that masks will be optional in all district schools beginning March 7.
“Anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask, preferably a high-quality mask, they should please feel free to continue wearing one,” Sanchez said. “We are making this transition, as we have determined that every school in our district has reached the 80 percent vaccination rate.”
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott last week announced the state would no longer recommend that students wear masks in schools, and that masks be made optional by March 14, regardless of vaccination rates — a change from the state’s previous recommendation tacking the mandate to a school’s vaccination rates.
Some towns still mandate masks in business and public municipal buildings. Shelburne, for example, extended its mandate through March.
But for children living in towns where there is a mask mandate, the mandate “does not apply inside while students are inside school buildings,” Sanchez said.
One school board member, Josilyn Adams, expressed concerns for teachers of younger children in schools who are “managing kids wearing masks and not wearing masks.”
“If a student does come to school with a mask, we’re going to do what we can to support that student,” Sanchez said. “But it would be really difficult for a teacher to have to do that on a consistent basis, so I would hope that there’s a conversation that takes place between the teachers and the families and the administrators on the campus as well, so we are supporting the parents’ decision.”
There is currently a 4.2 percent positivity rate for COVID-19, according to data from the Vermont Department of Health, and 87 percent of Vermonters ages five and up have received at least one vaccine dose.
