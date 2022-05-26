Who doesn’t want a free cookie? Well, it depends on what kind are being offered, right?
In addition to chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin, another type of cookie was distributed to Champlain Valley Union High School students last week.
Ninth grade student Alex Fox, as part of research about cybersecurity, shared a survey with other students to see what they knew about computer cookies and a few other topics.
What do you do when you get a cookie pop-up? What is two-factor authentication? Should passwords for all accounts be the same? What about spam? What is cybersecurity, why might it be important, and what are the potential benefits and negatives of cybersecurity?
His survey — Fox got 60 responses — whetted the appetite of students, and faculty of the school’s technology integration committee, led by digital learning leader Charlie MacFadyen, decided to engage students in a related activity to help them learn about internet cookies — using real cookies.
On Monday, May 9, during lunch, students were offered a free cookie made by the Redhawk Cafe staff. All the kids had to do to get the cookie was fill out a one-question form, answering the question, “what best describes you?” When filling out the form, email addresses were automatically collected.
About 300 students filled out the survey, and a few days later those students received an email that said something like this, depending on their answer: “We hope you enjoyed your cookie in the cafeteria! And since you’re a dog person, here’s a picture of some adorable puppies. By the way, we also shared your information with dogs.com, so you may be getting their ads soon.”
No, the project didn’t really share students’ emails. But guess what? When someone accepts cookies on the internet, this is often what happens. Cookies are ﬁles that save information about your online activity. So-called ﬁrst-party cookies can be helpful so that sites remember you the next time you visit; for example, knowing what preferences you chose or what’s in your shopping cart. But when you agree to third-party cookies, you allow websites to share your information with other websites, often for targeted ads.
Students learned that to prevent that the next time a website asks you to accept all cookies, to click the option to learn more and choose what you want to agree to.
Advisors followed up later and posed questions to get a discussion started, which some teachers reported were valuable conversations.
