Amanda Riggleman has been appointed assistant principal of the Charlotte Central School.
She will join principal Jennifer Roth and special education director Beth Slater, on the school’s leadership team.
Riggleman starts her new job July 1.
“Amanda comes to us with a strong knowledge and implementation experience that aligns with CVSD’s priorities of academic growth and student belonging. From serving as a science teacher leader and curriculum writer to serving as an administrator for student behavior and support, her past experiences have prepared her well to immediately contribute to our team,” district superintendent Rene Sanchez said.
Riggleman joins the Champlain Valley School District from Manassas, Va., where she has been a special assignment administrator, implementing individualized restorative practices, carrying out district policies, supporting educators and performing many administrative functions expected of an assistant principal.
Before that, she was a science lead teacher and developed science curriculum, all of which took place with the Prince William County Schools.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Longwood College and a Master of Education from Western Governors University.
“From our many conversations, I find Amanda to be student-centered,” said Roth. “I am really looking forward to getting to know Amanda. Her instructional background is based in the sciences. I am hoping together we can create learning and foster stewardship for our campus and surrounding natural resources.”
Riggleman has experience utilizing student interests and passion to engage them in learning, said Roth, and has supported restorative work among students who have experienced conflict.
