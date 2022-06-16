Courtney Krahn is the new assistant principal of Charlotte Central School.
She joins principal Jennifer Roth and special education director Beth Slater on the school’s leadership team.
Krahn starts her job July 1.
Krahn was recently curriculum leader for the Addison Central School District, director of the the school’s p Proficiency Recovery School, language and literature teacher at Middlebury Union Middle School and English teacher and literacy coach at Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School. She held additional teaching positions in Wisconsin.
She has a Vermont principal’s license and attended the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont School Leadership Program in 2022.
Krahn earned a bachelor’s degree from Dickenson College and a master’s degree in English from the Middlebury College Bread Loaf School of English.
She is originally from Charlotte and attended Champlain Valley School District schools.
“I first got to know Courtney during our time at Snelling’s Vermont School Leadership Project. She is a thoughtful listener with a deep understanding of how to foster curiosity and engagement in learners,” said Roth.
“As an alumna of both Charlotte Central School and Champlain Valley Union, I am proud of the formative learning experiences I had in this school district, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to where my educational journey began. I very much look forward to meeting everyone,” Krahn said.
