Airborne polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, were discovered recently in the Charlotte Central School and district officials are now awaiting further testing on remediation efforts, as the district continues to mull long-term plans to renovate its older buildings.
As part of a state-run initiative, high levels of PCBs were discovered in the kitchen of the school, which forced the school’s kitchen staff out into the cafeteria area to serve meals. The district notified the community via a letter sent to families and caregivers.
After being first discovered in February, Champlain Valley School District officials ordered and installed carbon filters in the Charlotte school kitchen. Air sampling tests conducted in late March then found no detection of PCBs, but questions about how much material in the building contain PCBs remain unanswered.
“We know the air test completely removed the PCBs, there were none detected after we ran the carbon filters — so the area is safe from an air quality standpoint,” Gary Marckres, the district’s chief operations officer, said. “But we don’t know if we have any continuing sources of PCBs and the materials, so they’ve tested a whole bunch of the material in the spaces to try to identify the source.”
The school is “pretty much back to normal functioning by now,” Courtney Krahn, the assistant principal at the school, said.
“There were some practices that were started in as a response to the original levels — we pulled our serving tables out of the kitchen area into the cafeteria, which had the kitchen staff sort of out with the kids, and they realized as a result of doing that, they’d like being out with the kids, and it’s more efficient,” Krahn said. “There are some things I think they’ve chosen to leave in place, because as a pivot, they ended up discovering they like it better.”
The results of the of building material testing should come back to district officials sometime this week or next, Marckres said, which will “really guide what’s next.”
The Charlotte school was one of 22 schools tested for airborne PCBs as part of a state-run program which first began in June. The initiative began after the discovery of airborne chemicals in Burlington High School.
But that testing program is now in limbo, after the Vermont House approved legislation last week that would pause the state testing program while a task force assesses the needs of the state’s school buildings. If signed into law, the bill would halt the testing program nine months after it began.
The Williston Central School was scheduled for testing this fiscal year, and remaining schools in the district were scheduled for testing in fiscal year 2024, Marckres said, “but with the pause by the Legislature, we’re not 100 percent sure what the future testing is going to be at this point.”
Schools like Charlotte’s, which already had testing done, could finish the process, per the proposed legislation. The Champlain Valley School District paid for the environmental consultant and the air and materials testing, but will be reimbursed from the state, Marckres said.
Part of the motive for pausing the state testing is the expected cost of renovations. With large demographic growth expected in the next decade, officials with the Champlain Valley School District are prepping for major renovations at many of their schools, which are already experiencing space constraints and overcrowding issues.
The district earlier this year earmarked more than $400,000 for two temporary classroom spaces at Williston’s Allen Brook School — a stopgap measure in lieu of the $47 million it would take for potential renovations.
Hinesburg, meanwhile, is set to see pressure to expand its schools as development expands in the town.
Marckres plans on putting together a committee to look at long-range plans for all five town’s school buildings. He expects a first meeting by the end of April.
Any study approved by the committee would take at least 12 months to complete, he said.
VTDigger contributed to this report.
