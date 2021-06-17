Graham Perry Coates-Farley of Hinesburg, a freshman majoring in computer engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.
Three Hinesburg residents — Samantha Haviland, Alix St. Hilaire and Madeline Baker — were named to the winter president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Moira Brown of Charlotte was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2021 semester.
Lucy Mathews of Hinesburg and Anna Schibli of Charlotte were named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University for the 2021 spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.