The following students from Charlotte recently earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont, June 9:
Carly Alpert
Hannah Bernier, magna cum laude
Caroline Breen
James Cazayoux
Joseph Cianciola
Oliver Creech
Alexander D’Amico, magna cum laude
Katie Emberley, cum laude
Allison Feeney
Meara Heininger, magna cum laude
Shannon Helfman
William Holly
Thomas McGrade
Amelia Pflaster
Tristan Roy
Wyatt Shea
Kyler White-Hansen
Livia Yergeau
The following students from Hinesburg recently earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont, June 9:
Grace Brown
Elora Buscher
Jeffrey Giroux
Marc Hoeppner
Erika Laszlo
Tyler Marshall
Carlie Mashia
Harrison Mead
Sierra Morton
Sarah Nelson
Kiera O’Brien
James Raymond
Savannah Zigic, magna cum laude
The following Charlotte student graduated from Community College of Vermont, June 11, earning an associates degree: Ivy Arnold.
