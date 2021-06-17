The following students from Charlotte recently earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont, June 9:

Carly Alpert

Hannah Bernier, magna cum laude

Caroline Breen

James Cazayoux

Joseph Cianciola

Oliver Creech

Alexander D’Amico, magna cum laude

Katie Emberley, cum laude

Allison Feeney

Meara Heininger, magna cum laude

Shannon Helfman

William Holly

Thomas McGrade

Amelia Pflaster

Tristan Roy

Wyatt Shea

Kyler White-Hansen

Livia Yergeau

The following students from Hinesburg recently earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont, June 9:

Grace Brown

Elora Buscher

Jeffrey Giroux

Marc Hoeppner

Erika Laszlo

Tyler Marshall

Carlie Mashia

Harrison Mead

Sierra Morton

Sarah Nelson

Kiera O’Brien

James Raymond

Savannah Zigic, magna cum laude

The following Charlotte student graduated from Community College of Vermont, June 11, earning an associates degree: Ivy Arnold.

