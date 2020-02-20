Champlain Valley Union High School celebrated Friday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, demonstrating that the heart of the school supports diversity. They raised the Black Lives Matter again this year for 30 days. At right, Ari Bick lingered for a few moments after most had returned to class. Bick, who is of African American heritage, said, “It’s really important to me and my family that this goes up because it’s a symbol that our culture matters.”
Celebrating diversity
Scooter MacMillan
