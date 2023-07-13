Residents can expect to see a lot of construction at Charlotte Central School this summer as phase two of an ongoing capital improvement plan makes headway.
Last summer, phase one work included improved ventilation, new siding and insulation, and thermally-improved windows and doors for more efficiency.
“We did an HVAC upgrade, and replaced all the air handlers and improved the air quality in the building, that was just our first phase,” Chris Giard, the school’s facilities director, said.
Now, phase two includes the life safety and code compliance portions of the project, which was funded through a $7.5 million bond in Champlain Valley School District towns in March 2022.
“We are installing a sprinkler system,” Giard said. “By putting that in, we now have to put in five 4,000-gallon storage tanks because we’re not on town water, so we have to have storage in the case the sprinkler goes off.”
The summer will also see the installation of sprinkler piping on the first floor and new ceilings.
The next phase, to be completed next summer, will move to the second floor and also electrical work, air conditioning and dehumidification.
“We have a 1967 vintage switch gear, which is old and outdated,” he said. “We have a new electrical switch gear going in, new sub-panels throughout the building, and with that, we’re also installing a new fire alarm system. While we’re digging, we’re putting all that in now.”
Giard said that the plan this summer is to complete all sprinkler piping on the first floor and new ceilings.
Because of the availability of certain pieces of equipment, the construction team had to spread the project out over two years.
Crews will also reconstruct and pave the bus lot to create a smooth parking area.
