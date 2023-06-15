Charlotte Central School kids had a visitor drop in last week.
A Black Hawk National Guard helicopter landed behind the school June 6, giving the gathered students a chance to see the landing and take a closer look and ask questions.
Pilots explained the science behind how helicopters work, and shared what they do with the National Guard. The landing was made possible by a connection one of the student’s parents have in the Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.