Big Truck Day is back on Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when vehicles of all kinds will roll into town for the Hinesburg Nursery School’s 23rd Big Truck Day.
This year the lot behind the Hinesburg Community School will be packed with construction and utility vehicles, tractors, firetrucks and other rescue vehicles for families to see, touch and explore.
Enjoy entertainment with Mike & The Big Blue Trunk and fill up on a barbecue lunch and goodies from the bake sale. Have sensitive ears? Don’t worry as the event will be horn-free from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The cost is $5 per person and those under 12 months get in free. A special household rate is $20.
Proceeds benefit the Hinesburg Nursery School, a nonprofit state licensed cooperative preschool for children ages 3 to 5.
For more information, contact Alexis Licursi 860-970-9596 or licursifamily@gmail.com.
