RSVP Bone Builders, a program of United Way of Northwest Vermont, comes to the Charlotte Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-noon.
This is a no-impact, weight-training program designed to prevent and even reverse the negative effects of osteoporosis in older adults. Bone Builders consists of a warmup, balance exercises, arm and leg exercises, and a cool down with stretching.
It’s free and no registration is required.
