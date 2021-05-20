The Rotary Club of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg holds a bike repair station fund-raising Spinathon, Saturday, May 22, 8-10 a.m. at the Shelburne
Field House.
The club will be installing three Dero Bike Fix-It Stations with air pumps in each of its three towns. Funds have already been raised for Shelburne. The Spinathon will be to help raise the funds for the two stations.
Details for the event, which will be followed by the dedication of the Shelburne station at the Shelburne Town Center, can be found at bit.ly/33O8vFD.
The dedication will take place at the north entrance of the Shelburne Town Offices at 11 a.m. Rotarians are also accepting donations by mail: CSH Rotary Club, P.O. Box 156, Shelburne VT 05482-0156.
