Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh joins museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, which provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The 2023 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Blue Star museums include children’s museums, art, science and history museums, zoos, gardens and lighthouses in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
