As part of Rokeby Museum’s vision to ensure an inclusive telling of the American story, the museum is launching a series of education programs in 2022.
Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh connects visitors with the human experience of the Underground Railroad and the lives of the four generations of the Robinsons who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961. The Robinson family’s story explores the abolition movement, agriculture, art and literature.
“There are many historical themes to explore, and we are excited to launch a new series of programs that engage K-12 grade learners and educators in the history of abolition, art, and agriculture,” museum director Lindsay Varner said.
The year the museum is launching workshops for teachers to learn more Rokeby’s history and the Underground Railroad. There is also a new weeklong youth theater camp, and the return of the museum’s youth curator for the day program.
In addition to the new summer program, Rokeby Museum received a private donation to expand its virtual tours.
“We are excited to launch a new virtual tour option for the historic Robinson house. This tour will introduce the Robinson’s anti-slavery work and Underground Railroad history to a new audience by providing virtual fieldtrips to classrooms anywhere in the country,” Varner said.
To learn more about Rokeby Museum’s education programming email Tucker Foltz at tfoltz@rokeby.org.
