After several weeks of sleuthing without success, the phantom of the woods remains anonymous and still on the loose.
Nigel Mucklow and his trusty dog Mudflap continue to search through details and have decided to initiate a different approach: a reward.
Although loathe to do so he is offering this for information leading to the identity of the phantom.
For those not in the know please refer back to Jan. 7 editions of Shelburne News and The Citizen.
Mucklow is asking for the key to the padlock which is securing a “throne” to a tree.
His only hint is that the key should be compatible to the lock with a manufactuer’s name starting with an “M.”
He is offering a years’ supply of Woolite for carpet cleaning — to be used on carpets he sold.
Please send any and all keys to:
Nigel Mucklow and Mudflap, 11 Patton Woods Road, Charlotte, VT, 05445
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.