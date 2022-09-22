The Age Well meal pickup for Thursday, Sept. 22, is from 10-11 a.m., Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road, and features turkey tetrazzini, Scandinavian vegetables, wheat dinner roll with butter, apple and berry crisp and milk.
You must have pre-registered by Monday, Sept. 19, with Kerrie Pughe, 802-425-6345 or kpughe@charlotteseniorcentervt.org
The meal on Thursday, Sept. 29 — register by Sept. 26 — is roast pork with gravy, boiled potatoes with parsley, butternut squash, wheat bread with butter, apple cake with icing and milk.
Check the website for last-minute cancellations at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
