The Age Well meal pickup for Thursday, March 3 is from 11 a.m. to noon, Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road, and features beef stroganoff with sour cream, egg noodles, broccoli florets, cauliflower, dinner roll, strawberry shortcake and milk.
You must have pre-registered by Monday, Feb. 28, with Lori York, 802-425-6371 or lyork@charlotteseniorcentervt.org
The meal on March 10 — register by March 7 — is barbecue chicken breast, O’Brien red potatoes, spinach, wheat bread, pumpkin bar with raisins and milk.
The meal on March 17 — register by March 14 — is beef round, boiled potatoes, cabbage and carrots in beef stock, dinner roll, leprechaun cake with frosting and milk.
Check the website for last-minute cancellations at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
