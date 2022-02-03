The Age Well meal pickup for Thursday, Feb. 3 is from 11 a.m. to noon, and features sliced pot roast au jus, ranch mashed potatoes, carrots and cabbage, dinner roll, apple pie and milk.
Register the Tuesday prior to the meal pickup date (Thursdays) with Lori York, 802-425-6371 or lyork@charlotteseniorcentervt.org
There is a gent’s breakfast scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
The Age Well meal pickup that day includes stuffed chicken with ham and cheese, mashed potatoes, beets, dinner roll, applesauce birthday cake and milk. Feb. 17 features spaghetti and meatballs with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese, spinach, dinner roll, grapes and milk. Feb. 24 features oven-fried chicken breast, red mashed potatoes, Capri vegetables, dinner roll, pumpkin pudding with cream and milk.
