The Age Well meal pickup for Thursday, Sept. 14, is from 10-11 a.m., Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road, and features Swedish steak with mushroom sauce, seasoned penne pasta, chopped broccoli, wheat bread/butter, vanilla Fluff with /blueberries and strawberries and milk.
You must have pre-registered by the prior Monday at 802-425-6345 or meals@charlotteseniorcentervt.org
The meal on Thursday, Sept. 21, features turkey tetrazzini, Scandinavian vegetables, wheat dinner roll with butter, fruit cookie and milk.
The meal on Thursday, Sept. 28, features roast rork with gravy, boiled potatoes with parsley, butternut squash, wheat bread and butter, cookie bar with dates and Craisins and milk.
The suggested donation is $5. Check the website for last-minute cancellations at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
