The area’s libraries are closed to the public as COVID-19 spreads, but they are not totally shut down.
“The library building may be closed but we are still open as a community resource,” Charlotte Library Director Margaret Woodruff said.
The Charlotte Library’s doors are closed at least until April 6.
Woodruff asks patrons who know what books, DVDs or other resources they are looking for to call (802-425-3864) or email (info@charlottepubliclibrary.org). The library staff will package requests and leave them on the library porch with the recipient’s name.
For people who are unable to leave their home, the library will offer home delivery.
There are additional digital offerings on Libby, which is an app for audio books and e-books for use with your library card, Woodruff said in a letter on the library’s website.
Items that are checked out don’t have to be renewed; the library is automatically renewing them.
People who live in Charlotte who do not have a library card can get cards remotely by calling or emailing.