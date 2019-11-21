Holiday Card Making

Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Card making supplies will be available, as well as light refreshments.

Hands and Needles

Mondays, 10 a.m. – noon.

Join handcrafting enthusiasts for a morning of creativity and conversation. Bring whatever project you are working on – quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc. Free and open to the public.

Youngster Storytime

Tuesdays, 9:30–10 a.m.

Story time for children ages 0–5 and their caregivers gather for stories, songs and games, followed by free play and snacks. All are welcome.

Tuesday Crafternoons

Tuesdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 2–3 p.m.

Learn to Crochet! Join us for hot chocolate, snacks and handwork. Children ages 7–13 gather to learn a new skill – crocheting. All materials provided. Free, donations are welcome. Register by emailing jen@carpentercarse.org, call 482–2878 or stop in at the library.

Youngster Movement and Music

Thursdays, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Get ready to move! Friends of Families hosts this program at the library. Come enjoy songs and movement games geared for ages 0–3 and their caregivers (older siblings welcome). All are welcome, free.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.