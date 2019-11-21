Holiday Card Making
Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Card making supplies will be available, as well as light refreshments.
Hands and Needles
Mondays, 10 a.m. – noon.
Join handcrafting enthusiasts for a morning of creativity and conversation. Bring whatever project you are working on – quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc. Free and open to the public.
Youngster Storytime
Tuesdays, 9:30–10 a.m.
Story time for children ages 0–5 and their caregivers gather for stories, songs and games, followed by free play and snacks. All are welcome.
Tuesday Crafternoons
Tuesdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 2–3 p.m.
Learn to Crochet! Join us for hot chocolate, snacks and handwork. Children ages 7–13 gather to learn a new skill – crocheting. All materials provided. Free, donations are welcome. Register by emailing jen@carpentercarse.org, call 482–2878 or stop in at the library.
Youngster Movement and Music
Thursdays, 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Get ready to move! Friends of Families hosts this program at the library. Come enjoy songs and movement games geared for ages 0–3 and their caregivers (older siblings welcome). All are welcome, free.